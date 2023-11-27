'Om Shanti Om' one of my favourite films, says Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actor said she showed her son Om Shanti Om which is one of her favourite movies. "And when his (son's) kid friends came over, he is like, 'You want to see a movie from India, it's my mom's favorite movie'. We love it and we watched it many times."

Zeta-Jones said if she had to do a film in India, she would love to feature in a movie like The Lunchbox, which is one of her "favourite movies of all times".