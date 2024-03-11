JOIN US
Oscars 2024: Full list of winners

The Academy Awards, often referred to as the Oscars, are the pinnacle of recognition in the film industry and its 96th edition took place on Monday (March 11) in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Like every year, showbiz's finest gathered to celebrate the achievements and honour excellence in filmmaking across various categories. Here we list the winners who have etched their names in cinematic history.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 07:34 IST

Director Christopher Nolan along with Producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven received the Oscar for "Best Picture" for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan won the Oscar for 'Best Director' for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Irish actor Cillian Murphy bagged his first Oscar for his impressive acting in Oppenheimer. He walked away with the 'Best Actor' award at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Credit: Reuters Photo

American actress and film producer Emma Stone won the 'Best Actress' Academy Award for her powerful performance in Poor Things.

Actor Robert Downey Jr was felicitated with 'Best Supporting Actor (Male)' for his work in Oppenheimer.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won 'Best Supporting Actress (Female)' for her amazing performance in The Holdovers.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Zone of Interest of the United Kingdom was adjudged as the 'Best International Feature Film' at the 96th Academy Awards. In this photo, Director Jonathan Glazer is seen posing with the oscar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won the Oscar for 'Best Original Screenplay' for Anatomy of a Fall.

Credit: Reuters Photo

American Fiction write Cord Jefferson bagged the oscar for 'Best Adapted Screenplay' at the 96th Academy Awards.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Directors Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers won the Oscar for 'Best Documentary Short Subject' for The Last Repair Shop.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson - Rath were felicitated with the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Feature Film' category for their Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema won 'Best Cinematography' for his impressive work in Oppenheimer.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Wes Anderson won his first Oscar for 'Best Live Action Short Film' for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. His Oscar was accepted on behalf of Issa Rae and Ramy Youssef.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker won the Oscar for 'Best Animated Short Film' for War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John &amp; Yoko.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Kiyofumi Nakajima and Kenichi Yoda recieved the Oscar for 'Best Animated Feature Film' for The Boy and the Heron on behalf of Director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The oscar for 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling' was recieved by Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston for their work in Poor Things.

Credit: Reuters Photo

James Price and Shona Heath won the Oscar for 'Best Production Design' for Poor Things.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Holly Waddington bagged 'Best Costume Design' for her impressive work in Poor Things.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects' was taken by the makers of Godzilla Minus One.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Jennifer Lame bagged the Oscar for 'Best Film Editing' for her work in Oppenheimer.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn won an Academy Award in the category 'Best Sound' for the film The Zone of Interest.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ludwig Goransson won his second Oscar for Oppenheimer. He won his first in the 'Best Original Score' category in 2019 for Black Panther.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' for the song What Was I Made For?.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 11 March 2024, 07:34 IST)
