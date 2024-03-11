Oscars 2024: Full list of winners

Director Christopher Nolan along with Producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven received the Oscar for "Best Picture" for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan won the Oscar for 'Best Director' for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards.
Irish actor Cillian Murphy bagged his first Oscar for his impressive acting in Oppenheimer. He walked away with the 'Best Actor' award at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
American actress and film producer Emma Stone won the 'Best Actress' Academy Award for her powerful performance in Poor Things.
Actor Robert Downey Jr was felicitated with 'Best Supporting Actor (Male)' for his work in Oppenheimer.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph won 'Best Supporting Actress (Female)' for her amazing performance in The Holdovers.
The Zone of Interest of the United Kingdom was adjudged as the 'Best International Feature Film' at the 96th Academy Awards. In this photo, Director Jonathan Glazer is seen posing with the oscar.
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won the Oscar for 'Best Original Screenplay' for Anatomy of a Fall.
American Fiction write Cord Jefferson bagged the oscar for 'Best Adapted Screenplay' at the 96th Academy Awards.
Directors Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers won the Oscar for 'Best Documentary Short Subject' for The Last Repair Shop.
Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson - Rath were felicitated with the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Feature Film' category for their Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol.
Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema won 'Best Cinematography' for his impressive work in Oppenheimer.
Wes Anderson won his first Oscar for 'Best Live Action Short Film' for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. His Oscar was accepted on behalf of Issa Rae and Ramy Youssef.
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker won the Oscar for 'Best Animated Short Film' for War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.
Kiyofumi Nakajima and Kenichi Yoda recieved the Oscar for 'Best Animated Feature Film' for The Boy and the Heron on behalf of Director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki.
The oscar for 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling' was recieved by Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston for their work in Poor Things.
James Price and Shona Heath won the Oscar for 'Best Production Design' for Poor Things.
Holly Waddington bagged 'Best Costume Design' for her impressive work in Poor Things.
Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects' was taken by the makers of Godzilla Minus One.
Jennifer Lame bagged the Oscar for 'Best Film Editing' for her work in Oppenheimer.
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn won an Academy Award in the category 'Best Sound' for the film The Zone of Interest.
Ludwig Goransson won his second Oscar for Oppenheimer. He won his first in the 'Best Original Score' category in 2019 for Black Panther.
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' for the song What Was I Made For?.
