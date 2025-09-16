OTT Releases This Week (Sep 16-22), New on OTT: What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Zee5 & others

<p>Twenty-one up-and-coming chefs face off in an intense culinary showdown at the Culinary Institute of America, all striving for a $500,000 prize and the honor of being named a once-in-a-generation talent.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 17, 2025</p>.<p>A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 17, 2025</p>.<p>This documentary series follows father-son duo Barry and Eddie Hearn as they work to elevate their heavyweight sports promotion empire to new heights.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 17, 2025</p>.<p>Set in the universe of The Boys, Gen V follows the first generation of superheroes who are aware that their powers come from Compound V. As they vie for the top spot at their elite school, they push both their physical abilities and moral limits to the edge.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 17, 2025</p>.<p>A sudden death unlocks new opportunities, prompting Jan Paweł and his wayward family to stir up mayhem as they scramble for power and recognition.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 17, 2025</p>.<p>A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 18, 2025</p>.<p>Trapped in a time loop, a young woman must navigate the ruins of her once-perfect life to find the key to breaking free.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 18, 2025</p>.<p>When a suave stranger with a hidden agenda checks into the Blue Moon Hotel, chaos and raunchy romance ensnare the two unhinged sisters who work there.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 18, 2025</p>.<p>Set against the glitz and chaos of Bollywood, this series follows a determined newcomer and his friends as they chase big dreams in a world full of risks. Packed with wit, star-studded cameos, and cinematic spectacle, it’s a wild ride through the film industry’s inner circle.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 18, 2025</p>.<p>This documentary-style series explores the world of dating apps, examining their cultural influence through interviews with sociologists, developers, and everyday users. Blending insight and humour, it delves into modern romance, swipe culture, and our pursuit of connection in the digital era.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>A gritty and emotionally charged Tamil cop drama that blends suspense with realism. As officers confront crime, duty, and personal struggles, the series delivers powerful action and poignant storytelling, delving into the moral complexities of justice in a turbulent urban world.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>In this intense legal drama led by Kajol, one pivotal case reveals deep tensions between justice, power, and morality. With powerful performances and high-stakes courtroom scenes, the series keeps audiences riveted until the final verdict.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>From Hamburg to Istanbul: German-raised Mavi discovers she's part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>After moving into their new home, a newlywed couple begins to encounter eerie supernatural occurrences. As the mystery unravels, they discover a chilling connection to another family from a different timeline—and a truth that changes everything.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>After inheriting a hotel from her late brother, a single mom moves in with his good-natured ghost — and high-maintenance guests who will never check out.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>Set in a charming small town, this heartfelt love story follows a boy from Hubballi-Dharwad and a girl from Mysuru as they navigate the highs and lows of romance, separation, and the hope of rediscovered love and reconciliation.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: SunNXT</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Kannada</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>In the midst of a world-shattering conflict, billionaires seek refuge in an opulent bunker, where buried tensions between two rival families erupt once more, putting everything at risk.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>This gripping crime thriller follows a suspended ex-cop who, despite losing his eyesight, sets out to track down a brutal serial killer—facing danger, doubt, and darkness at every turn.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: SunNXT</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>Starring Swasika Vijay, Dhruvan, and Gautham Krishna, this powerful drama follows the journey of women standing up against deceit, betrayal, and the forces that try to silence them.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: ManoramaMax</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 19, 2025</p>.<p>Confidence Queen follows Yi-rang, a brilliant woman who rises to become a master con artist. Alongside her partners James and Gu-ho, she forms a slick trio of swindlers determined to outsmart scammers and reclaim their stolen fortunes.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 20, 2025</p>.<p>Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in this action-packed mob saga. Facing new threats and betrayals, the series tests whether old-school loyalty can survive in a modern world. Expect gritty drama, tense confrontations, and Stallone’s signature presence.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 22, 2025</p>.<p>From police detectives to paleontologists, there are so many interesting jobs to explore — and Blippi and Meekah can't wait to get to work!</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: September 22, 2025</p>