<p>Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey issues a clarification after his upcoming web series <em>Ghooskhor Pandat</em> stirred controversy over allegations that its title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threaten public harmony. His statement comes following a police complaint lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow. The police have taken action to implement strict measures against content that disturbs social peace, officials said.</p><p>Taking to social media, director Neeraj said, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences."</p>.<p>“We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,” the post read.</p>.Netflix's 2026 slate unveils exciting originals: Dhindhora 2, Happy Subbu, Maa Behen and more!.<p>According to the Lucknow Police, the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of complaints related to the Netflix original <em>Ghooskhor Pandat</em> and said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community – specifically the Brahmin community – by associating the term "Pandat" with corruption.</p><p>Authorities cited widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations over the name and alleged content of the film. The police said that some organisations have warned of aggressive protests, raising concerns about law and order and the potential disruption of social harmony.</p>.<p>In view of the sensitive circumstances, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the film's director, Neeraj Pandey and his team.</p><p>The police stated that further legal proceedings and investigation are underway, adding that a policy of zero tolerance will be followed against any attempt to hurt community sentiments or disturb public peace.<br>The police action comes amid parallel legal proceedings in Delhi. A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of an upcoming Netflix film titled Ghooskhor Pandat.</p><p>The petition, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. Further, the petitioner claims that linking the term "Pandat" with bribery and immoral conduct harms the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community and undermines the historical and cultural significance of the term, which he says signifies scholarship, ethical conduct and spiritual guidance. The plea contends that the portrayal amounts to stereotyping and vilification of an entire religious and social community.</p><p>The petition argues that the impugned content violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution while acknowledging that freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions.</p><p>It also seeks directions from the Union Government and Netflix India to stay the release and take action under applicable laws governing digital and OTT platforms, citing the risk of irreversible damage if the content is streamed.</p><p><em>With inputs from ANI</em></p>