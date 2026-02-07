Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru in a planning conundrum again

Two bodies, GBA and BDA, have been mandated to plan Bengaluru. What should be done to ensure continuity and harmony between the two plans?
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 20:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 20:34 IST
Bengaluru newsSpecialsPointblank

Follow us on :

Follow Us