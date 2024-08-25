Over food, single malt and cards: Vijay Varma, Anubhav Sinha on bonding with friends and why their validation matters

"Similarly, if I do something that Hansal wanted to make then he will also feel, 'Oh Anubhav is making this'. There is this healthy envy amongst us and competition. At least, I have that," the filmmaker added. Varma, who is famous for his chameleon-like ability to transform into characters of different shades, be it Gully Boy, Darlings or the TV series Dahaad, said all his friends from FTII are on a WhatsApp group where they celebrate each other's successes. "My friends like Jaideep, Rajkummar, Sunny (Hinduja) and other who were around me during my FTII days... Some are out there and for some, I am just waiting for the right opportunity for them to get discovered. Having friends is a different thing, maintaining it is different.