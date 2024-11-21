Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Painter to performer: Amol Palekar's memoir recollects his journey of becoming star of the 70s

Palekar’s mastery in acting stood out in contrast to larger-than-life heroes in high-octane dramas, authenticating the everyday hero and inspiring a new wave of cinematic role models.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 14:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 14:17 IST
Entertainment NewsmemoirAmol Palekar

Follow us on :

Follow Us