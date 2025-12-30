Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘Papa Ke Paas Khada Hota Hoon’: Emotional Sunny Deol stands next to Dharmendra’s poster at 'Ikkis' screening

The event saw several celebrities show their support for Agasyta and honour Dharmendra's legacy, as this marks his posthumous appearance on screen.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 06:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 06:22 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsSunny DeolAgastya NandaTrendingBobby DeolDharmendraFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us