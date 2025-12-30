<p>A special screening of the war drama <em>Ikkis</em>, featuring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and the late actor Dharmendra, was held in Mumbai on December 29. The event saw several celebrities show their support for Agasyta and honour Dharmendra's legacy, as this marks his posthumous appearance on screen.</p><p>The special screening saw actors like Salman Khan, Rekha, and the Deol family in attendance. While the visuals of the screening are also flooding social media, a touching video from the event is going viral on social media.</p><p>As Sunny Deol walked the red carpet, he became visibly emotional while remembering his father, the legendary Dharmendra, the OG He-Man of Bollywood. Posing for photographers on the red carpet, Sunny choked up and said, ‘<em>Papa Ke Paas Khada Hota Hoon</em>’ as he gazed at the poster, standing next to it.</p>.<p>His heartfelt gesture made everyone teary-eyed. Known for his past clashes with paparazzi, Sunny greeted them with folded hands. </p><p>The emotional visuals of Sunny Deol are now going viral, evoking deep emotions and highlighting the deep love between father and son. Visuals of Salman Khan posing in front of a large poster of Dharmendra, visibly moved with tears in his eyes is also generating lots of noise on social media.</p>.<p>The special screening also saw Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol. Bobby was joined by his cousin and actor Abhay Deol. Other famous faces who were seen at the screening are Jeetendra, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Malhotra and others.</p><p><em>Ikkis</em> is directed by Sriram Raghavan, the biographical war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and focuses on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film’s title marks the age at which he attained martyrdom and is set to be released in theatres on January 1, 2026.</p>