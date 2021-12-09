Playwright Susanto Banerjee opens up on new play 'The Note'

Playwright Susanto Banerjee is known for exploring dark themes and adapting them for the stage. His latest production, The Note, inspired by a Somerset Maugham play, is a thriller presented by eight characters trying to answer one question - is the murderer guilty? The play will be staged on December 11 and 12 at Bangalore International Centre. In an interview with DH, Susanto talks about why dark themes excite him and how he got eight characters to fall in line with the spirit of the subject.

Edited excerpts:

How challenging was it for you to adapt the play to suit the current context?

The Note draws inspiration from a play written by Maugham. Somerset Maugham is one of my favourite writers. The Note is very different. It’s a murder mystery, but not a whodunit. It deals with the circumstances leading to a murder, which separates it from the pack and makes it more intriguing. The story is contemporary and timeless. It also connects the role of the human brain in their behaviours in the context of this murder and keeps the audience guessing all the time. It was challenging to blend the story with aspects of neuroscience and criminal law, which I managed as I read a lot.

How did you pick these eight characters? Are they all from the city?

All the characters are played by actors from Bengaluru. They have been with me for a while and have participated in other productions of Ventures. They are extremely talented stage performers and have given their heart and soul in this production as well. We went through a lot of uncertainties as we started rehearsing during Covid, initially online and then in person after the situation allowed us. We are taking all safety precautions and we are thankful to our audience who have responded positively giving us opportunities to perform after close to two years.

Why is this play relevant in today's times?

Human behavior is nuanced and this play underscores these nuances. It also connects these nuances to the functioning of our brain in the context of the murder. Human behavior with its nuances are continuously discovered in today’s age and time and this play provides food for thought to explore in that context.

The music and lighting are in sync with the play's theme.

I consider music and light as characters in a play and they have their roles cut out to enhance an act making it more engaging. 'The Note' deals with human psychology and the mental state of the characters focusing on the situation these characters interact with. We use light and music to bring out these elements more and help the audience to immerse and engage. We use the lights to indicate the time of the day and highlight the emotions of the characters together with the acting zones on stage. Music brings the shades of emotions either from the perspectives of the character(s) or the audience and makes the experience interactive.

Did you always enjoy working on such dark subjects?

It’s true that the subjects that I have dealt with in my plays have been on the darker side, apparently, but it is not something that I would always love to do. Even though The Flame and The Note deal with murder, the focus has been more on human relations and human behaviour. A Judgment Error, on the other hand, deals with the medical profession and throws open questions on diagnostic challenges and human behavior in that context. I would say that I am more intrigued by human behaviors and human relations and that’s what cut across in all the plays that Ventures have staged.