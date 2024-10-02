Home
Pooja Hegde to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay for his 69th film

'Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal,' the studio wrote.
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:56 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 09:56 IST
