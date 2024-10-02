Pooja Hegde to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay for his 69th film

<p>Mumbai: Actor Pooja Hegde is set to reunite with Tamil superstar Vijay as the actor has joined the cast of his 69th feature film, the makers announced on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Hegde earlier featured opposite Vijay in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's 2022 movie <em>Beast</em>.</p>.<p>KVN Productions, which is backing the movie, shared the news of Hegde joining the movie's cast in a post on Instagram.</p>.<p>"Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal," the studio wrote.</p>.<p>In a post on her Instagram Stories, Hegde said, "Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay." The new movie will also feature Bobby Deol, who joined the cast on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The untitled film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in October 2025, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, will be Vijay’s last before his full-time political entry.</p>.<p>The actor, known for films such as <em>Leo, Mersal, Master</em>, and <em>Bigil</em>, launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in February and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.</p>.<p>The film is directed by renowned filmmaker H Vinoth, best known for directing 2017’s <em>Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru</em>, starring Karthi, and three films led by superstar Ajith — <em>Nerkonda Paarvai</em> (2019), <em>Valimai</em> (2022) and “Thunivu” (2023).</p>.Thalapathy Vijay: 5 must-watch movies of 'GOAT' of Tamil cinema.<p>Venkat K Narayana for KVN Productions is bankrolling the film.</p>.<p>The movie will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.</p>.<p>Hegde was most recently seen in Salman Khan's <em>Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan</em>. Her next film is <em>Deva</em>, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.</p>