Pooja Sawant, Siddesh Chavan tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony; See Pics

Marathi star Pooja Sawant, known for her captivating performances on screen, recently tied the knot with Siddesh Chavan in a gala ceremony that can only be described as a fairy tale come to life.
Credit: Instagram/@iampoojasawant
The couple tied the knot in a traditional Marathi-style wedding in the presence of close family and friends.
The bride looked radiant in an orange saree which shimmered with its own ethereal glow.
Held in a picturesque location in Mumbai and reminiscing a scene straight out of a storybook, the ceremony was a breathtaking display of love and devotion.
Set against the backdrop of lush greenery and blooming flowers, every detail seemed meticulously curated to create an atmosphere of enchantment and wonder.
(Published 01 March 2024, 08:20 IST)