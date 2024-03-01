JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Pooja Sawant, Siddesh Chavan tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony; See Pics

Marathi actress Pooja Sawant married Siddesh Chavan in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai. The pictures from their wedding are going viral on social media with netizens flooding the comment section and circulating the pictures.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 08:20 IST

Marathi star Pooja Sawant, known for her captivating performances on screen, recently tied the knot with Siddesh Chavan in a gala ceremony that can only be described as a fairy tale come to life.

Credit: Instagram/@iampoojasawant

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Marathi-style wedding in the presence of close family and friends.

Credit: Instagram/@iampoojasawant

The bride looked radiant in an orange saree which shimmered with its own ethereal glow.

Credit: Instagram/@iampoojasawant

Held in a picturesque location in Mumbai and reminiscing a scene straight out of a storybook, the ceremony was a breathtaking display of love and devotion.

Credit: Instagram/@iampoojasawant

Set against the backdrop of lush greenery and blooming flowers, every detail seemed meticulously curated to create an atmosphere of enchantment and wonder.

Credit: Instagram/@iampoojasawant

Entertainment NewsEntertainmentmarathi cinema

