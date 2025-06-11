<p>Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as the biggest pan-India actress of her generation. With successful films across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries, she has become one of the popular faces of Indian cinema, who effortlessly transcends all boundaries. </p><p>Her magnetic screen presence, emotional depth and effortless versatility has made her a favourite across the country. Whether it’s a mass entertainer or a performance-driven role, Rashmika brings an authenticity and charm that has made her a household name from North to South, truly making her a pan-India superstar.</p>.‘Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum’: Star-studded launch for 'Kuberaa's new single in Mumbai.<p>For her upcoming film, <em>Kuberaa,</em> which is releasing on June 20, Rashmika reunited with veteran actor Nagarjuna, with whom she has shared the screen in the past. Complimenting her, Nagarjuna said, “This girl, you know, this girl is one powerhouse of talent. I mean, if you see her filmography in the last three years, just outstanding. None of us is are 2000-3000 crore actor, guys. This is the one. This is the one who beat all of us."</p>.<p>He continued, “Rashmika, it was such a pleasure. I worked with you before, but this time, after I saw the dubbing, when I saw the film, I just had to call you. I called you straight from the dubbing theatre. She's brilliant in the film. She's gonna make all of you laugh. Gonna make you laugh so much. She's just so brilliant. She's spontaneous. It’s something so nice about her and Rashmika."<br><br>Nagarjuna’s comments reveal that Rashmika’s acting has significantly touched him personally and the movie as a whole, and will surely win the audience's hearts.</p>.<p>Rashmika consistently sets new benchmarks with each project, redefining her position as the biggest actress in pan-Indian cinema. Her ability to command movies across different industries, combined with her rapidly growing fan following, makes her one of the most bankable names in Indian cinema.</p><p><em>Kuberaa</em> is backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The movie will release in theatres on June 20 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.</p>