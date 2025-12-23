<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An attack on a carol group at Palakkad district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala</a> triggered a political row.</p><p>A children's carol group came under attack at Puthussery in Palakkad district on Sunday night. The accused, identified as Aswin Raj, allegedly a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>-RSS activist, attacked the carol team citing that they were using instruments of a local <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CPM">CPI(M</a>) unit, which was written on the drum.</p>.Kerala draft voters list published; 24.08 lakh eliminated.<p>Based on a complaint by the carol team, the police arrested Raj, 24. He was involved in many other criminal cases, said the police.</p><p>Meanwhile, a BJP leader's statement that there used to be drunken persons in the carol groups invited strong criticism.</p><p>BJP leader from the district C Krishnakumar said that it was not proper to conduct carol by drunken persons. </p><p>As the statement invited strong criticism, he clarified that he only made a general statement. He also said that Raj had no BJP connection.</p><p>The Syro Malabar church strongly flayed the attack on carol group.</p><p>Palakkad assistant superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar told DH that so far there was no evidence of any political connections of the accused. Only one person is accused in the case and he was charged for culpable homicide, he said.</p>