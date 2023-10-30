Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' triumphs ahead of all as the most awaited film!

BookMyShow showcases the number of people who are interested in the release of a film and in the list, Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has 429.9K people interested for its release while after this Tiger 3 has 271.1K, Pushpa 2 The Rule has 120.3K and Dunki has 97.5K people.

With alll these films being some of the biggest to release in this half of the year, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has shone ahead of them with a much greater margin. It is a clear statement that the film is going to create a storm with its arrival on the big screens.

Moreover, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas. With these two powerhouses of Indian cinema coming together for this film, they will be creating a whole new universe of their own that will surely give the audience a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle.

Produced Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.