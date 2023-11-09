Prabhas' 'Salaar' trailer is set to release on December 1

The cinematic universe is abuzz with excitement as the highly anticipated trailer of Hombale Films' magnum opus Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is scheduled to release on December 1. Helmed by action director Prashanth Neel and featuring Prabhas, the film has already captured hearts with its intriguing teaser.

Following the tremendous response to the teaser, fans are now awaiting the full-length trailer. Prabhas, known for his charismatic presence and dynamic performances, has generated immense anticipation for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire with his portrayal in the teaser.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is a cinematic spectacle that marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

The cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

