entertainment

Pratilipi, Disney Star ink deal for a first-of-its-kind multi-series deal

This will be the first time a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 10:06 IST

Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has collaborated with Disney Star, the leading media and entertainment company in India, for a first-of-its-kind multi-series content deal.

This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms.

This will be the first time a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform. Stories on Pratilipi have an extensive readership and listener base that extends up to 15 million subscribers.

These stories written by authors from all over the country are currently available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics. This association also opens doors for thousands of writers across India, allowing them to envision their stories in various formats.

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder, Pratilipi, said, "At Pratilipi, we are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series."

Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurav Bannerjee, Head Content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network said, "Our collaboration with Pratilipi underscores our core belief in empowering writers, which is essential for creating compelling content on both TV and digital platforms. As the nation’s leading storyteller, we are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country.”

This collaboration is just the beginning of Pratilipi's entrance into such exciting partnerships with broadcast and streaming platforms. As the digital storytelling landscape continues to evolve, Pratilipi remains dedicated to empowering writers and creators to share their narratives in diverse ways.

(Published 12 September 2023, 10:06 IST)
