entertainment

Production begins for Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman-starrer 'Bun Tikki'

Malhotra shared the film update on his official Instagram account.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 09:40 IST

Shimla: Bun Tikki, starring Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol, started production on Sunday here, the makers said.

Faraz Arif Ansari of Sheer Qorma fame will direct the film, which is backed by Jio Studios and celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra's banner Stage 5 Production.

"It was my dream to make movies with sensitive, emotional stories. We at #Stage5productions started our 2nd film production with a lot of love and passion #BunTikki this morning with prayers and the lord's blessings in Shimla written and directed by @farazarifansari produced by #jyotideshpande  @malhotra_dinesh  @marijkedesouza and Myself.

"Starring Iconic @azmishabana18 @thezeenataman uber talented  @abhaydeol  @officialjiostudios @stage5production @om_sunny_bhambhani @tanaymalhotra01 #movies #passion #love," the designer and producer wrote in the post.

Malhotra announced the launch of his production house in September. The first project under Stage 5 Production is Train From Chhapraula, directed by Tisca Chopra.

The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena, Kusha Kapila and Anurag Kashyap.

(Published 19 November 2023, 09:40 IST)
