'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Allu Arjun shoots the climax action sequence

The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule is reaching a fever pitch. As one of the year's most highly awaited releases, the film has already delighted fans with a teaser and songs like Pushpa Pushpa and The Couple Song. Now, the creators have shared an exciting update: the film's climax, set to feature a major action sequence, is currently being filmed.
On social media, the Pushpa 2 team posted a brief clip showcasing Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, in his exhilarating role. They also provided an update on the shoot and wrote:
"Shoot Update:
#Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax🔥🔥
#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024."
Amid the rising anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule, this update about the shoot has only increased the excitement. The massive action sequence is expected to deliver a grand theatrical experience.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.
On the other hand, Allu Arjun is one of the film personalities to have made a donation to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala.
The death toll from the catastrophic landslide, which hit the district in the early hours of July 30, has risen to 219, according to the state government.
In an X post, Arjun said he wanted to do his bit for the state which has always given him a lot of love.
"I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength. @CMOKerala," the Pushpa: The Rise star wrote on Sunday.
Published 06 August 2024, 02:24 IST