'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Allu Arjun shoots the climax action sequence

The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule is reaching a fever pitch. As one of the year's most highly awaited releases, the film has already delighted fans with a teaser and songs like Pushpa Pushpa and The Couple Song. Now, the creators have shared an exciting update: the film's climax, set to feature a major action sequence, is currently being filmed.

On social media, the Pushpa 2 team posted a brief clip showcasing Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, in his exhilarating role. They also provided an update on the shoot and wrote:

"Shoot Update:

#Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax🔥🔥

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024."