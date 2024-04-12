Flower samjha? Fire hai: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser sets internet ablaze with 106 million views in four days

Since the release of the teaser for Allu Arjun’s much anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, audiences and his fans have been rejoicing the lavish glimpse of the stylish star. Allu Arjun's 'mass jathaara' look promises that the sequel will be an exciting commercial extravaganza. Unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, the teaser has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread excitement.

Not only have fans been buzzing about it, but celebs also can't keep their calm. The teaser has made an impact online, igniting social media with positive conversations everywhere. The response to the teaser, both online and offline, has been extraordinary. Even four days after its release, the excitement for the teaser shows no signs of dip, with a mammoth 106 million views and continues to hold the top trending position.