Flower samjha? Fire hai: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser sets internet ablaze with 106 million views in four days

Since the release of the teaser for Allu Arjun’s much anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, audiences and his fans have been rejoicing the lavish glimpse of the stylish star. Allu Arjun's 'mass jathaara' look promises that the sequel will be an exciting commercial extravaganza. Unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, the teaser has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread excitement.
Not only have fans been buzzing about it, but celebs also can't keep their calm. The teaser has made an impact online, igniting social media with positive conversations everywhere. The response to the teaser, both online and offline, has been extraordinary. Even four days after its release, the excitement for the teaser shows no signs of dip, with a mammoth 106 million views and continues to hold the top trending position.
Maestro director Sukumar has recreated the Jaathara sequence in the film, and the teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the color play that the director has portrayed.
The portrayal of the eponymous character by the dynamic superstar Allu Arjun has left audiences in awe. From the stunning visuals to interesting background score and flawless execution, Allu Arjun's introduction as the iconic Pushpa Raj is a moment that has everyone cheering and whistling with excitement.
Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie, besides Arjun, stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024.
(Published 12 April 2024, 07:30 IST)