Rajini-Kamal's 'Thalaivar 173': Director Sundar C steps down week after big announcement

Though the two actors – both introduced to Tamil cinema by the legendary K Balachander – had been planning to do a film together, the project never took off.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 13:43 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 13:43 IST
EntertainmentTamil CinemaRajinikanthKamal Hassan

