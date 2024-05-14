Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rajinikanth wraps shooting for 'Vettaiyan', fans anticipate blockbuster

The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame and produced by A Subaskaran via Lyca Productions
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 08:49 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 08:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth has completed the filming for his upcoming Tamil movie Vettaiyan.

The film is directed by T J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame and produced by A Subaskaran via Lyca Productions.

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film.

Lyca Productions shared the update on its official X page on Monday evening.

"And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan," the banner captioned a picture of Rajinikanth from the set.

The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, who finished shooting his part earlier this month. Rajinikanth, 73 and Bachchan, 81, last collaborated on the 1991 Hindi film 'Hum', helmed by Mukul S Anand.

Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan star in key roles in Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth was last seen in sports action film Lal Salaam.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2024, 08:49 IST
Entertainment NewsAmitabh BachchanIndian CinemaRajnikanthTrending

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT