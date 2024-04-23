Rajinikanth's 171st movie is titled 'Coolie'

The director is best known for delivering Tamil hits like Master, Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv.

Rajinikanth was most recently seen in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

His upcoming movie is T J Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.