Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut to feature Vikrant Massey

Asked whether the third installment is still a possibility, Hirani said it has been on his mind for a while now but he does not want to direct it without a great story and just to capitalise on the popularity of his first two movies, 'Munnabhai MBBS' in 2003 and Lage Raho Munnabhai in 2006, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as an affable goon and his sidekick.