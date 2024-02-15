Rajkummar Rao starrer 'SRI' to hit the theatres on May 17

Rajkummar Rao has impressed the audience throughout his Bollywood journey with his careful choice of films. Now, the most powerpacked performer is all set to amaze everyone yet again with his upcoming film titled SRI. With films like Stree, Newton, and many more content-rich crafts has got the audience excited to witness what the actor brings on the screens this time with SRI.

Ever since the announcement was made, the audience has been waiting with bated breaths for the film to hit the release date and well, the wait is over. Rajkummar Rao starrer SRI is all set to hit the cinemas on May 17, after getting postponed by a week. The official social media handle of TSeries shared the same.