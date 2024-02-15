Rajkummar Rao starrer 'SRI' to hit the theatres on May 17

Rajkummar Rao has impressed the audience throughout his Bollywood journey with his careful choice of films. Now, the most powerpacked performer is all set to amaze everyone yet again with his upcoming film titled SRI. With films like Stree, Newton, and many more content-rich crafts has got the audience excited to witness what the actor brings on the screens this time with SRI.
Ever since the announcement was made, the audience has been waiting with bated breaths for the film to hit the release date and well, the wait is over. Rajkummar Rao starrer SRI is all set to hit the cinemas on May 17, after getting postponed by a week. The official social media handle of TSeries shared the same.
The actor will be sharing the screen alongside Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in this upcoming biopic. The story of the film revolves around the inspiring journey of an industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come his way, and eventually founded Bollant Industries.
Yet another entertaining content-rich ride from Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The movie is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. SRI hits worldwide theatres on May this year!
Apart from this, Rao will also be seen in Stree 2, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Guns and Gulaabs Season 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in which he will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri and is currently busy shooting in Rishikesh for the same.