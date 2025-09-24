Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rani Mukerji wears Sabyasachi saree, sports daughter Adira's name at 71st National Awards

Actress Rani Mukerji dedicated the award to her late father, her family, fans and the team of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.'
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 14:54 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsawardsTrendingRani MukerjiNational Awards

Follow us on :

Follow Us