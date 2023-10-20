Ranveer Singh joins the 'Hum Aaye Hain' trend grooves with Tiger Shroff

Bollywood’s latest release Ganpath: A Hero, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is releasing in worldwide cinemas today. The buzz for the mass entertainer was sky-high before release, and the film stands testimony to it.

Besides the film, the first song, Hum Aaye Hain, has been leading all the charts and is dominating all music platforms.

A few days ago, we saw Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff grooving on the song, and in a surprise development, the song caught the attention Ranveer Singh, and performed the hookstep of the song with Tiger Shroff.

Fans seemed to love the energetic dance performance by the duo in the video.

Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff captioned, “Hum aaye hai, mera simba ke saath!❤😘in cinemas today! #ganapath" (sic).