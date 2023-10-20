Ranveer Singh joins the 'Hum Aaye Hain' trend grooves with Tiger Shroff

Bollywood’s latest release Ganpath: A Hero, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is releasing in worldwide cinemas today. The buzz for the mass entertainer was sky-high before release, and the film stands testimony to it.
Besides the film, the first song, Hum Aaye Hain, has been leading all the charts and is dominating all music platforms.
A few days ago, we saw Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff grooving on the song, and in a surprise development, the song caught the attention Ranveer Singh, and performed the hookstep of the song with Tiger Shroff.
Fans seemed to love the energetic dance performance by the duo in the video.
Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff captioned, “Hum aaye hai, mera simba ke saath!❤😘in cinemas today! #ganapath" (sic).
It is a treat to watch both these stars in their elements, dancing to the chart-buster track and showing their enthusiasm on the song.
Interestingly, they both will also share the screen space together for the first time in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe Singham Again, where Ranveer Singh is playing Simmba and Tiger Shroff made the new entry as ACP Satya.
Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl has released today worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.