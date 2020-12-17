Reality shows now feel a bit ‘clinical’, says Javed Jaffrey

Actor Javed Jaffrey says that reality shows have become a bit ‘clinical’ of late even though they still provide a good platform for aspiring artistes to find an audience.

“Nowadays, reality shows sometimes seem to be a bit clinical and rehearsed, which was not the case earlier. They, however, still give a platform to aspiring artistes,” he tells DH in an exclusive interview.

Jaffrey is widely considered to be the face of the popular dance-based reality show Boogie Woogie, which became popular in the mid-nineties. The programme featured theme-based dance performances, striking a chord with the target audience. Many feel that it laid the foundation for shows such as Dance India Dance and Dance Plus

“We did things from the heart and never planned anything in advance,” says Jaffrey.

The actor had been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade before becoming a household name with Boogie Woogie. He began his acting career with a supporting role in the 1985 release Meri Jung. He acted in films like Woh Phir Ayegi, Tahalka and 100 Days, getting limited recognition

Jaffrey says he became an actor by chance after receiving an offer when he least expected it.

“I did not know what I wanted to do till the final year of college. An offer came my way and I took it up. It really had not planned anything,” he says.

Jaffrey has had a reasonably eventful career despite a few setbacks, working with filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Anees Bazmee and Nagesh Kukunoor. He is looking forward to beginning a new chapter in his life with Coolie No 1, marking his first collaboration with David Dhawan.

“I love David bhai and his films. He is the reason I took up Coolie No 1,” says the actor.

The film is a remake of the 1995 cult comedy of the same name, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair. JJ says that he did not revisit the original version as he wanted to ‘keep things fresh’.

Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

Jaffrey, who remains an important part of the industry despite the emergence of new talent, will be hoping to deliver the goods with the film. He also has Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, in his kitty.