RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: A powerhouse performer who became an inseparable part of Tollywood

Veteran Tollywood actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away in Guntur on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, leaving his well-wishers in a state of shock. A versatile performer, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with through his striking screen presence, impressive selection of roles and effective comic timing.

'Reddy garu', as fans loved to call him, began his acting career with the 1988 release Brahma Puthrudu, starring Venkatesh. He subsequently essayed key roles in cult films like Bobbili Raja, Lorry Driver and Jamba Lakidi Pamba, carving a niche for himself. Jaya Prakash Reddy played a negative role in Jayam Manadera, adding a new dimension to his career. The film, starring 'Venky' in the lead, made a solid impact at the box office and emerged as a major commercial success.

In 2002, he played the antagonist opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Chennakesava Reddy, which was a 'blockbuster'. Many feel, his reel rivalry with the 'Nata Simha' was one of the key highlights of the actioner. He acted alongside Harikrishna and JR NTR in the action-packed Seetayya and Narasimhudu, respectively, emerging as a favourite of 'N' fans. Some of his other popular films include Manam, Race Gurram, Akhil, Temper and Khaidi No. 150.

During his career, he worked with top directors such as Trivikram Srinivas, Boyapati Srinu and Puri Jagannadh, proving that he was an 'in-demand' actor.

Most of his films were dubbed in Hindi and released on YouTube, helping him become a popular name up North.

JP made his Kollywood debut with Ajith Kumar's Anjaneya, beginning a new chapter in his career. The film, unfortunately, did not make much of an impact at the box office allegedly due to the negative word of mouth. His other notable Tamil films include Suriya's Aaru, Cinna and Thiru Ranga.

The actor was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie did well at the box office despite clashing with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo.

His death is a big loss for the film industry and he will be missed.

