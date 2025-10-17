<p>Kannada movie <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is all set to enter the magical mark of Rs 700 crore worldwide in just 16 days of the film’s release. The actor and director Rishab Shetty, who is currently riding high on the phenomenal success of his latest release, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em>, is all set to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi today (17th October) to seek divine blessings and express gratitude to his supporters.</p><p>The Kannada filmmaker will make a spiritual sojourn to one of India’s holiest shrines as a gesture of humility, dedicating his film’s triumph to the grace of the divine and the love of his audience. Recently, Rishab was seen visiting the heritage city of Mysuru to seek the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Shrikanteshwara Temple.</p>.<p>The movie continues to create waves at the box office, prompting Rishab to offer prayers and thanksgiving rituals at prominent temples. As mentioned above, it has set the cash ringing at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. The movie has received a phenomenal response at the box office, and especially the word of mouth, which has worked in favour of the magnum opus.</p><p>Set in the 4th century AD, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of <em>Kantara</em>. It dives deeper into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad and others in key roles.</p><p>It has been written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Cinematography is done by Arvind S Kashyap, and music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. </p>.<p><em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> was released worldwide on October 2, 2025 and continues to perform well at the theaters.</p>