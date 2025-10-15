<p>Rishab Shetty’s <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> is indeed one of the biggest films that continues to set new benchmarks of success. With immense love and admiration pouring in from all across, the film is maintaining a strong foothold at the box office, witnessing remarkable growth and an impressive run. Registering an impressive jump, the film collected Rs 6.50 crore on its 2nd Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 157.17 crore Hindi nett collection.</p><p>With its impressive run at the box office in the first week, the movie has become the second biggest hit of 2025 and overall the 12th biggest hit of Indian cinema. However, in the second week, the movie witnessed a slump and failed to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s <em>Chhaava</em>'s record. <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> failed to outperform <em>Chhaava</em>’s record for its second week of collections.</p><p><em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> earned Rs 13 crore on Monday and Rs 13.5 crore on Tuesday, compared to <em>Chhaava</em>'s Rs 18 crore on Monday and Rs 18.5 crore on Tuesday. However, the movie did pip Mohit Suri’s <em>Saiyaara </em>collections<em>,</em> which had managed to earn Rs 10 crore on its second Tuesday.</p>.Parliament to host special screening of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava'; PM Modi, Amit Shah among guests.<p>With earnings inching closer to Rs 700 crore globally, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> is fast becoming one of the most successful blockbusters in Indian cinema.</p><p>Set in the 4th century AD, <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This prequel dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.</p><p><em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, and the project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap and music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> released worldwide on October 2, 2025.</p>