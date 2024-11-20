Home
Robert De Niro's 'Zero Day' series to release on Netflix in February 2025

The six-episode show marks the first regular television role for De Niro, who plays the role of former US President George Mullen.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 07:25 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 07:25 IST
