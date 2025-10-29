Menu
Watch | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet

Before getting on to the Rafale jet, the President wore a G-suit.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 07:15 IST
President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

Credit: @PresidentOfIndia via PTI Photo

Published 29 October 2025, 07:15 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuHaryanaRafaleAmbala

