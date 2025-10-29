Watch | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet

<p>President <a href="https://google.com/search?q=droupadi+murmu+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggCEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgcIARAAGIAEMgYIAhBFGDsyDwgDEAAYChiDARixAxiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIGCAcQRRg80gEIMTU0MmowajeoAgiwAgHxBXOsjj8f_Nl-&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Droupadi Murmu</a> on Wednesday undertook a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from the Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala.</p><p>Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also flew in a separate aircraft from the same airbase.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu to take a sortie in a Rafale combat jet.<p>Before getting on to the Rafale jet, the President wore a G-suit.</p><p>Murmu, who was holding a helmet in her hand and wearing sun glasses, also posed for pictures with the pilot.</p>.<p>Shortly before the aircraft took off at 11.27 am, the President waved from inside the jet.</p>.<p>The President was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour after she arrived at the Air Force Station this morning.</p>.<p>Air Force’s Rafale combat aircraft played a key role in Operation Sindoor.</p><p>In April 2023, Murmu, the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces has undertaken a sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.</p><p>Former presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006 and November 25, 2009, respectively.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>