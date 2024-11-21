Home
entertainment

Robert Pattinson joins cast of Christopher Nolan's next film

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 06:03 IST

Comments
Published 21 November 2024, 06:03 IST
