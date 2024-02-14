Rohit Shetty introduces Arjun Kapoor as villain in ‘Singham Again’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Wednesday (February 14) took to his social media and introduced Arjun Kapoor as villain in his upcoming movie Singham Again.

Taking to social media, Rohit shared pictures and wrote,“Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai...Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR! #SinghamAgain @arjunkapoor @rohitshettypicturez @adffilms @officialjiostudios @reliance.entertainment @cinergyofficial”.

Arjun also introduced himself as Singham ka villain! on social media and said he is "Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe!"