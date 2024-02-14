Rohit Shetty introduces Arjun Kapoor as villain in ‘Singham Again’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Wednesday (February 14) took to his social media and introduced Arjun Kapoor as villain in his upcoming movie Singham Again.
Taking to social media, Rohit shared pictures and wrote,“Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai...Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR! #SinghamAgain @arjunkapoor @rohitshettypicturez @adffilms @officialjiostudios @reliance.entertainment @cinergyofficial”.
Arjun also introduced himself as Singham ka villain! on social media and said he is "Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe!"
In the poster, Arjun as protagonist looks absolutely menacing and dangerous.
Soon after the announcement, co-actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also welcomed Arjun to the cop universe.
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in key roles.
The first movie in the series was released in 2011 titled Singham which was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The two movies along with Ranveer's Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021) are part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe.
Singham Again is the third instalment in the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024.