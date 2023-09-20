Home
entertainment

Sai Pallavi joins cast of Chandoo Mondeti's film with Naga Chaitanya

Chandoo Mondeti, known for films such as Telugu titles 'Premam' and the 'Karthikeya' franchise, will direct the upcoming film.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 11:05 IST

Follow Us

Actor Sai Pallavi is set to reunite with Naga Chaitanya after the 2021 Telugu film Love Story for another project, the makers said Wednesday.

Chandoo Mondeti, known for films such as Telugu titles Premam and the Karthikeya franchise, will direct the upcoming film.

Production house Geetha Arts, established by Allu Aravind, made the announcement on its official X page.

"The beautiful and talented @Sai_Pallavi92 joins the voyage of #NC23. Pre-production in full swing. Shoot begins soon. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @chandoomondeti #BunnyVas @GeethaArts @KarthikTheeda @bhanu_pratapa," the banner said in the post.

Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 Tamil movie Gargi.

(Published 20 September 2023, 11:05 IST)
Entertainment News

