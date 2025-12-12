<p>In an extremely rare and historic moment that sent fans into a global frenzy, superstars of showbiz, Salman Khan and Johnny Depp, had a photo-op at the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The star-studded evening brought together world-famous faces from showbiz joining the Red Sea International Film Festival celebrations. However, it was Salman’s effortless charisma that commanded attention.</p><p>Dressed in his signature suave style, Salman Khan was seen sharing warm moments with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The image was shared by the Red Sea Film Festival on social media.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, they shared the photo and wrote “Live from the red carpet; as part of the award ceremony; Salman Khan and Johnny Deep.” Just minutes after posting, the post went viral on social media, garnering thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, sparking wild speculation about a possible international collaboration.</p>.<p>The Red Sea International Film Festival, held annually in Jeddah, has become one of the most influential film festivals in the region. Over the years, it has established itself as a hub where global cinema converges with Arab storytelling.</p><p>Salman Khan has become one of the eminent and familiar faces to grace the festival and his participation each year is proof of his star power and global dominance. Salman remains a dynamic force in showbiz and represents Indian cinema on international platforms with pride and authenticity.</p>