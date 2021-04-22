Salman Khan in mass mode to Randeep Hooda's swag: 5 takeaways from the trailer of 'Radhe'

Bollywood star Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to unveil the trailer of his upcoming movie Radhe, giving the fans a big reason to rejoice. The video has everything--right from action scenes to 'Bhaitastic' dialogues-- that one would expect from a mass entertainer. Here are the five major takeaways from the Radhe trailer.

A tribute to 'Wanted'



Salman emerged as Bollywood's favourite mass hero when the 2009 release Wanted, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri, emerged as a big hit at the box office. Radhe appears to be a tribute to the Boney Kapoor-backed move and even features the iconic 'Ek baar jo maine commitment' dialogue.

Elevation scenes galore?



The trailer opens on a grim note that highlights the increase in drug use and crime in Mumbai, which goes a long way in establishing the world of the film. The subsequent dialogues/scenes build an aura around Salman's character. This suggests that Radhe may feature several elevation scenes, similar to the ones seen in several popular Telugu movies.



Salman's 'Seetimaar' moment



The trailer features the catchy Seetimaar song, one of the biggest highlights of Telugu actor Allu Arjun's popular film DJ. 'Bunny' had set the dance floor on fire with his effortless moves in the original version. Salman is perceived to be an action hero as opposed to a dancing sensation. He, however, has enough star power and charisma to match the Julay actor's performance. The song is, either way, expected to be a highlight of Radhe.



Randeep Hooda in 'bad man' mode



Randeep, widely regarded as one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, will be seen playing the antagonist opposite Bollywood's 'Sultan' in Radhe. The trailer indicates that his character will get enough scope in the larger scheme of things. If this is indeed the case, Radhe might catapult the star to greater heights. His stylish look has already garnered a fair deal of attention, a step in the right direction.



Disha Patani's big moment



Disha, the star of well-received movies such as MS Dhoni and Malang, plays Salman's love interest in Radhe. The actor gets decent scope in the trailer. Her nok-jhok with 'Bhai' is one of the highlights of the video. Radhe might prove to a gamechanger for the young star if her chemistry with Salman hits the right notes. This interestingly is her second film with the Dabangg hero as they had previously collaborated for Bharat.