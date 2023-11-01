Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' gets 7 am shows, YRF to start advance booking on November 5

Yash Raj Films is ready to set the cash counters ringing this festive season with its latest offering Tiger 3, a YRF spy iniverse film. Starring superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 is set to release on Diwali Day, Sunday, November 12.

The makers will start screening the film with early morning shows 7.00 am across the country on the release date.

Also, YRF is set to open advance bookings of Tiger 3 in India from November 5. The film is releasing during Diwali vacation so cinemas have requested for an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers.