entertainment

Samantha-Vijay’s ‘Kushi’ to start streaming on Netflix from October 1

The Telugu-language film is directed by 'Majili' helmer Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 11:51 IST

Follow Us

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama Kushi will start streaming on Netflix from October 1.

The Telugu-language film is directed by Majili helmer Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Netflix shared the digital premiere date of the film on X.

"#Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October," the streamer posted on its Netflix India South page.

The film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of actor Savitri.

(Published 24 September 2023, 11:51 IST)
