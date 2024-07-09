Sara Ali Khan wows in Mayyur Girotra lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony

Sara Ali Khan wowed everyone in a creation by ace designer Mayyur Girotra for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara radiated elegance in a multi-coloured lehenga that was embroidered and embellished with heavy work.
Dressed in a Mayyur R Girotra couture, the talented diva looked amazing at the event.
Sara made a statement that was both bold and elegant, showcasing her evolving fashion sensibilities.
The Mayyur Girotra creation that Sara donned is nothing short of a masterpiece.
Published 09 July 2024, 04:09 IST