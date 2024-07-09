Home
Sara Ali Khan wows in Mayyur Girotra lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony

One of Bollywood's most beloved actors, Sara Ali Khan made heads turn and set new fashion goals as she stepped out in a stunning Mayyur Girotra ensemble at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 04:09 IST

Sara Ali Khan wowed everyone in a creation by ace designer Mayyur Girotra for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony.

Sara radiated elegance in a multi-coloured lehenga that was embroidered and embellished with heavy work.

Dressed in a Mayyur R Girotra couture, the talented diva looked amazing at the event.

Sara made a statement that was both bold and elegant, showcasing her evolving fashion sensibilities.

The Mayyur Girotra creation that Sara donned is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Published 09 July 2024, 04:09 IST
