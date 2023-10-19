Shah Rukh Khan takes Ranbir & Alia hostage in Jawan-inspired ad!

In the ad, SRK is seen in a bald look and a red shirt and is seen in a similar situation to the film Jawan. Alia Bhatt was shown in her Shanaya character from the movie Student of the Year and Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing the character from his movie Barfi. Both Alia and Ranbir were shown as SRK's hostages in the TVC.

The commercial emphasises the concept of #EkdumSolid willpower, the brand's tagline, by linking it to the idea of building a strong foundation.

The post is going viral on social media and is being shared widely across all platforms. The ad clicked immediately with the netizens and cine fans showering praises.

On the work front, SRK and Ranbir Kapoor are running busy with the releases of their films Dunki and Animal. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Vasan Balan's Jigra.