Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri pair up for high-octane Vishal Bharadwaj film

Shahid, celebrated for his dynamic range and powerful on-screen charisma, has consistently showcased his exceptional talent and is set to bring another remarkable performance to this project. He has previously teamed up with Vishal Bharadwaj for Haider, Kaminey, and Rangoon, marking this as their fourth collaboration.

The filmmakers have brought in one of the most in-demand stars, Triptii Dimri, to star opposite Shahid in this adrenaline-filled project.

Shahid Kapoor, last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) opposite Kriti Sanon, is gearing up for the release of DEVA on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri, recently featured in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk, will soon appear in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, hitting theaters on November 1.