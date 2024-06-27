Home
'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Screening: B-town unites for Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut

Prime Video, Applause Entertainment, and Ellipsis Entertainment hosted a special screening for Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s much-anticipated directorial debut, 'Sharmajee Ki Beti,' just two days prior to the worldwide premiere of the film. The evening was graced by the film’s lead cast, including Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher and many more coming together to show their love and support for the cast and crew of the film. Here are some pictures from the star-studded evening...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 13:15 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana poses with his wife Tahira Kashyap during the premiere of her directorial debut, Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Meiyang Chang poses for a photo on his arrival for the screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra poses with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai during the screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Pavail Gulati and Taapsee Pannu pose together for a photo as they arrive for the Sharmajee Ki Beti screening, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Jaadugar fame Jeetendra Kumar attends the special screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Fatima Sana Shaikh poses for a photo as she arrives for the special screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Celebrity couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia attend the special screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood divas Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher pose for a photo during the special screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Surveen Chawla attends the special screening of Sharmajee Ki Beti, in Mumbai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

