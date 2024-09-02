Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan scorch the screen with their sizzling chemistry in the song Saathiya

Although the film is primarily a stylish action thriller, this romantic track offers a pleasant surprise, promising a well-rounded entertainment experience.

Earlier in the high-octane trailer showcases Siddhant was shown as the fierce Yudhra while Malavika captivated as Nikhat. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal who plays the antogonist Shafiq.

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Saathiya is beautifully sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by the legendary Javed Akhtar.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by the dynamic duo Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered iconic films such as Lakshya, Don, the Fukrey franchise, Gully Boy, and the hit series Mirzapur.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theaters on September 20.