'Silence does not always give us peace': Kangana comes out in support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui after he broke his silence and released a statement regarding the allegations being made against him by his estranged wife Aaliya.

Kangana said that it was much-needed for Nawazuddin to speak for himself because silence is not a solution to all the problems.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared: "Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab...silence does not always give us peace... I am glad you issued this statement (folding hands emoji)."

She also shared the screenshot of the statement issued by Nawazuddin, who recently reacted to the allegations made against him by Aaliya Siddiqui.

Aaliya accused Nawazuddin of using his power to take custody of her kids and of raping her. She also shared a video from outside her bungalow stating that she is not allowed to enter his house.

He wrote in his statement: "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express - First of all, me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it's been too long an absence."

"My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days and are missing their schooling in Dubai."

He also further asserted that Aaliya has been paid approximately Rs 10 lakh per month for the past two years and Rs 5-7 lakh per month before moving to Dubai with his children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel, and other leisure activities.