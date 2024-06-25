Sonakshi, Zaheer share pics from wedding reception, say 'We have so much love protecting us'

Mumbai: Newly married actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on Tuesday shared unseen photographs from their reception, saying their wedding day was full of love and support from "every one of our friends, families and teams".

The duo tied the knot on Sunday at Sonakshi's home in a low-key civil marriage ceremony, which was followed by a star-studded reception here.

Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, posted pictures from their reception in a joint Instagram post. Just like their wedding announcement, comments were disabled on the latest post as the couple were reportedly subjected to hatred for their inter-faith union.

"Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams..." they captioned the series of photos.