<p>The scum of society is often perceived as emotionless and heartless, with normal folks ostracising them, considering them a burden on the world. But what do such often misunderstood people feel? Do they care about others? Do they want to better themselves? </p>.<p>‘Steve’ follows a day in the life of Steve (Cillian Murphy), the head of a school for boys with societal and behavioural issues — boys who have been shunted away from home for various reasons. Amidst debates whether such a school should be run on taxpayers’ money, and whether these kids deserve a second chance, ‘Steve’ portrays multiple emotions in this slow, winding movie.</p>.<p>The bunch of ragtag boys often end up fighting with each other, with utter disregard for authority, yet for the staff they are kids who can change, who have special talents which the outside world just refuses to see.</p>.<p>Each kid is battling their own demon, and Steve, while apparently stable on the outside, is no different. He has his own share of battles in his mind, which make him one of the students.</p>.<p>A documentary crew aims to discover the inside happenings of this school, and perhaps can show the outside world that such delinquents might not change, but these kids have a heart and conscience and are looking for love.</p>.<p>‘Steve’ aims to showcase mental health and strong kinship, but is agonisingly slow in stages and requires patience to watch. At the end, it’s all about second chances and faith, both from the audience and the cast.</p>