'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

Others in the running for the best drama Emmy include 'Ozark', 'Better Call Saul' and 'Stranger Things'

AFP
AFP,
  Jul 12 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 22:44 ist
"Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae. Credit: AP Photo

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars.

"Succession," which follows a rich, powerful family vying to inherit a media empire, led the drama nominees, while "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" topped the comedy and limited series categories with 20 nominations each.

Two other comedies -- HBO's "Hacks" and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" -- each racked up 17 nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, to be handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on September 12.

"With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season," said Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

"As we prepare for the entertainment industry's biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television."

"Succession" will compete for best drama with "Squid Game," a violent South Korean satire in which society's marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children's games, which is Netflix's most-watched series ever.

"Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae.

Others in the running for the best drama Emmy include "Ozark," "Better Call Saul" and "Stranger Things."

The Emmys will be broadcast in the United States on NBC and Peacock.

