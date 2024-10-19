Suneel Rao in slice of life film

<p>Actor Suneel Rao, best known for his performance in the 2003 Kannada film ‘Excuse Me’ will next be seen in Nagaraja Somayaji’s debut directorial ‘Maryade Prashne’. He was last seen in ‘Thurtu Nirgamana’. <br>R J Pradeepa, who earlier produced two webseries — ‘Loose Connection’ and ‘Honeymoon’ — through Sakkath Studio, is the film’s producer.</p>.Was ‘pan-Indian’ a passing fad?.<p>Speaking about the film, the director says, “Just like the title suggests, the film is about three friends, a food delivery agent (Suneel Rao), a cab driver (Poornachandra Mysore) and a person working with a politician (Rakesh Adiga), from middle class families and their quench for the respect they deserve”. The film’s story was conceptualised by Pradeepa, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Nagaraja. Actors Teju Belawadi, Prabhu Mundkur, Nagabharana and Rekha Kudligi will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is set for release on November 22. </p>