Superstar’s Darbar to storm theatres this Pongal

Millions of fans of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be in for a visual treat this Pongal for the second straight year. Darbar, in which the ever-dashing Rajinikanth plays an IPS officer in Mumbai, is set for release during the harvest festival that falls in the second-third week of January.

In 2020, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 17 followed by a weekend, which would only mean more celebrations for the fans.

Directed by ace filmmaker A R Murugadoss and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the movie’s first motion poster was released on Thursday evening in all the three languages in which the film will hit theatres. Rajinikanth’s pair will be Nayantara, who has earned the sobriquet ‘Lady Superstar’ for her stellar performance in the past few years.

While Rajinikanth’s long-time friend in the tinsel town and could-be rival in politics Kamal Haasan did the honours for the Tamil version, Bollywood star Salman Khan released the motion picture in Hindi.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu joined the ‘big league’ of Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan as he released the motion picture in Telugu. The release of motion picture of Rajinikanth’s Darbar by Kamal Haasan was truly special for him as he turned 65 on Thursday.

“The motion picture of friend Rajinikanth’s Darbar,” Kamal Haasan wrote on his Twitter page, posting a link for the video. Though Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are rivals in a sense in the competitive Tamil film industry, the two icons who have ruled the cinema landscape together for over forty years have been maintaining friendly ties.

Amidst chants of thalaiva, the motion poster has some intense music, scored by Anirudh Ravichander, as Rajinikanth jumps in his khaki uniform with his nametag Aaditya Arunasalam and an overcoat.

“Best wishes to not just a superstar… The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion,” Salman Khan tweeted, while Mahesh Babu said he was “extremely happy” to present the Telugu motion poster of Darbar.

This is the second consecutive year a Rajinikanth’s movie is releasing during the Pongal festivities. Petta, directed by Karthik Subburaj, competed with popular actor Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam during 2019 Pongal. The movie has already evoked expectations from fans as Rajinikanth is donning the khaki uniform for the first time in 27 years – the last was in Pandiyan released in 1992.

This is also the first time that Rajinikanth has joined hands with Murugadoss, who has directed some of the best minds of Tamil film industry.